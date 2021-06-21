‘Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially and how to flatten the curve’ was recognized with a gold medal in the health, science and environmental features category. Graphics reporter Harry Stevens, working with graphics editor Armand Emandjomeh, created the interactive of bouncing dots to show how a hypothetical virus called “simulitis” spreads through a town of 200 people and how social distancing reduces that spread. It is the most-viewed story in Post history, with more than 67 million page views, and has been translated into 17 languages.
The Post was awarded two silver medals:
· The Post Graphics staff portfolio is a collection of articles authored by different members of the department. This award is a testament of the breadth of work by the Graphics team that included explainers, interactives, collaborative pieces and breaking news graphics.
· The battle for Notre Dame shows how the rebuilding of the iconic cathedral has been shaped by history, myth and Emmanuel Macron, using animated illustrations and photography. The bespoke project was a collaboration between graphics editor Aaron Steckelberg, art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott, with graphics editing by Danielle Rindler, photo editing by Moira Haney, story editing by Janice Page and Amy Hitt and design development by Steckelberg and Junne Alcantara.
And nine bronze medals: