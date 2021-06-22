Before working at BuzzFeed, Emmanuel covered the intersection of racial inequality and education at the Hechinger Report, where he produced an award-winning investigation into the federal government’s failure to enforce school desegregation orders. Another piece, produced with NBC News, revealed how lax state laws permitted White communities to create segregated public charter schools for their children. Emmanuel also spent a year as a Spencer Fellow at Columbia Journalism School working on a book about the experience of Black children being bused to progressive White schools. He began his journalism career as a postgraduate fellow at New York World, where he covered education, juvenile justice and child services.
A graduate of Emory University, Emmanuel holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and spent a semester studying European politics and the influence of global civil society at the London School of Economics. He also earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia. Last year, Emmanuel became an adjunct professor at Hunter College, where he teaches a course in investigative reporting.
Emmanuel lives in New York City and will work out of The Post’s bureau there when he starts June 28. Please join us in welcoming him to the newsroom.