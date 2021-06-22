Adela is a multi-talented journalist who is comfortable on nearly every continent. She began her journalism career at Al Jazeera in Doha before joining the Reuters news agency in London and later the Thomson Reuters Foundation, where she covered humanitarian and climate change news. She has spent the last year on NBC News’s digital team in London covering breaking world news for an American audience. Adela has worked closely with NBC’s foreign bureaus and correspondents as well as multimedia, social-news gathering and platform teams. For the last 14 months, she has written on a wide range of subjects, including obituaries of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the global protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, along with the U.S. election, Hong Kong protests, British royal family news and anything else that happens during U.S. overnight hours.