Before joining Gimlet, Renita spent nearly nine years at NPR, where she honed her news judgment and, as an editor, led teams working on some of the network's most popular shows. She was a senior editor at “All Things Considered” for more than four years, guiding story selection, writing scripts and helping oversee production on tight deadlines. Before that, she was an editor and producer with “Morning Edition,” where she was a leader for the overnight crew bringing the program to air. She was also a producer and fill-in anchor in the newscast unit, working on the network’s hourly news updates. Renita played a key role in getting breaking news coverage on the air – from the Aurora, Colo., mass shooting, to the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey. She edited in-depth reporting, including the Pulse nightclub shootings, and was on the ground in London for NPR’s coverage of Donald Trump’s first trip to Britain as president.