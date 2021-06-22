Announcement from Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and Managing Editors Kat Downs Mulder, Cameron Barr, Tracy Grant, and Krissah Thompson:

We are thrilled to announce that Renita Jablonski will be our next director of audio, leading the team’s long-term strategy and daily operations.

Renita joins us from Spotify, where she has been an editorial lead on Gimlet’s new formats team. In this role, Renita has been a guide for teams through developing and launching a variety of creative shows. She was part of the team that piloted “The Get Up” Spotify’s hit morning show and was an editor on the show. She helped launch “Murder Ballads and “Halleloo Happy Hour,” leveraging a new experience on the platform that allows talk segments to be inserted between songs. Early in the pandemic, she was an editor on “The Journal,” the Wall Street Journal’s daily news podcast. She collaborated with a small team, including Gimlet’s co-founder, to recast “Gimlet Academy” – an internal training podcast – into a public tool to teach podcasters how to take their narrative work to the next level.

Before joining Gimlet, Renita spent nearly nine years at NPR, where she honed her news judgment and, as an editor, led teams working on some of the network's most popular shows. She was a senior editor at “All Things Considered” for more than four years, guiding story selection, writing scripts and helping oversee production on tight deadlines. Before that, she was an editor and producer with “Morning Edition,” where she was a leader for the overnight crew bringing the program to air. She was also a producer and fill-in anchor in the newscast unit, working on the network’s hourly news updates. Renita played a key role in getting breaking news coverage on the air – from the Aurora, Colo., mass shooting, to the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey. She edited in-depth reporting, including the Pulse nightclub shootings, and was on the ground in London for NPR’s coverage of Donald Trump’s first trip to Britain as president.

Earlier in her career, Renita was a producer and fill-in host at American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report in Los Angeles. She studied communications at Ohio University before spending time at local public radio stations in Cleveland and Kent, Ohio. Renita lives in Washington with her husband and two children.

Please join us in welcoming Renita to The Post. Her first day will be July 26.