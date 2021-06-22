The team collaborated closely with the reporters on the George Floyd’s America project: Tolu Olorunnipa, Robert Samuels, Arelis Hernández, Tracy Jan, Cleve Wootson, Laura Meckler and Griff Witte.
From the Peabody site:
Keenly laying out how systemic racism operates across many institutions—creating sharply disparate outcomes in housing, education, the economy, law enforcement and health care—the Post Reports sketches a moving portrait of a man and of a nation. For telling the quintessentially American tragedy behind a Black man who has become a symbol for a movement and telling an intimate biography that feels all the more archetypal for its familiar trappings, “The Life of George Floyd” earns a Peabody Award.
The Peabody Awards honor some of the most influential, illuminating and powerful stories in media. Each year, more than 1,000 entries are evaluated by some 30 committees.
Founded in 1941 and administered by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, the Peabody is the oldest award in electronic media and recognizes achievements and public service in television, radio and online.