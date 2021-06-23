Announcement from National Editor Steven Ginsberg, Deputy National Editor Lori Montgomery and Environment Editor Trish Wilson:

We are delighted to announce that Dayana Sarkisova is joining National as its new Climate Solutions editor.

Since joining The Post in 2019, Dayana has served as deputy editor of By The Way, our travel vertical. In that role, she has encouraged creative approaches to travel writing, including the recent piece on post-covid flying, “30 observations from my first vaccinated flight.” During the pandemic, Dayana played a critical role in covering early outbreaks of the coronavirus on cruise ships and helped edit our comprehensive investigation into the industry’s failures. Dayana also frequently tackled subjects related to climate change, including Europe’s “flight shaming” movement, airlines’ efforts to go carbon neutral, why those “green” stunts often don’t work and a guide to being a responsible tourist.

Before coming to The Post, Dayana was a deputy editor at SB Nation, Vox Media’s sports website, where she shepherded enterprise coverage and projects. Dayana also served as senior editor of Pro Football Focus, Chris Collinsworth’s sports analytics and media company, and edited college football and hockey coverage at ESPN.

Born in Russia, Dayana came to the United States at age 1 when her parents -- refugees from the former Soviet Union -- immigrated to Grand Rapids, Mich. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northwestern University, where she was a star on the Wildcats’ NCAA Division I women’s fencing team – thanks in part to coaching by her father, a former Soviet national champion. Dayana is fluent in Russian, is learning Armenian and lives in Washington with her husband, Jeff Dooley, an editor in Sports, and their cute but incredibly poorly behaved dog, Pushkin.

Please join us in welcoming Dayana to the National staff. She starts her new job on July 6.