Before coming to The Post, Dayana was a deputy editor at SB Nation, Vox Media’s sports website, where she shepherded enterprise coverage and projects. Dayana also served as senior editor of Pro Football Focus, Chris Collinsworth’s sports analytics and media company, and edited college football and hockey coverage at ESPN.
Born in Russia, Dayana came to the United States at age 1 when her parents -- refugees from the former Soviet Union -- immigrated to Grand Rapids, Mich. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northwestern University, where she was a star on the Wildcats’ NCAA Division I women’s fencing team – thanks in part to coaching by her father, a former Soviet national champion. Dayana is fluent in Russian, is learning Armenian and lives in Washington with her husband, Jeff Dooley, an editor in Sports, and their cute but incredibly poorly behaved dog, Pushkin.
Please join us in welcoming Dayana to the National staff. She starts her new job on July 6.