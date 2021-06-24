- Reading, writing, and STEM education for low-income individuals
Letter of Inquiry (LOI) Phase
Organizations may submit a Letter of Inquiry by July 23, 2021 to helpinghand@washpost.com. The LOI package must be typed and preferably with all documents in one PDF. The LOI package should include:
- Organization name
- Organization address
- Contact name, phone number and e-mail
- Geographical area served
- History of organization and overview of notable accomplishments and awards
- A brief description of each of the organization’s programs included program goals, numbers served, and history of program
- IRS 501(c)(3) – most recent federal tax-exempt determination letter
Please note: LOIs received after July 23, 2021 will not considered.
LOI Review
All qualifying LOIs received by July 23, 2021 will be submitted to a review period by the Helping Hand selection committee. Organizations will be notified whether or not they are invited to submit a full application on July 30, 2021.
Application Phase
Application is by invitation only. Organizations selected during the LOI review period to submit an application will be notified by July 30, 2021 and given the application at that time. Full applications are due on August 13, 2021 and will not be accepted after that point.
Site visits
From August 23-September 8, the selection committee will conduct a site visit at each organization that has submitted an application.
Final Selection of Beneficiaries
Three organizations will be selected to be beneficiaries of Helping Hand for a three-year period. We will notify these organizations on September 15 and announce to the public on September 22.
The Washington Post newsroom
High-impact, in-depth narratives are the key to the success of Helping Hand. Helping Hand beneficiaries will be covered in The Washington Post annually for each partner’s three-year term. From mid-October through mid-November, beneficiaries will be asked to work with Post local columnist John Kelly to help cultivate these stories. Details and specificity are paramount to this process. Subjects may be interviewed and photographed for stories.
Starting the week of November 15 through the week of January 7, stories will appear in The Washington Post and online. Readers will be able to directly donate to the organizations mentioned in the stories.
For questions, please e-mail helpinghand@washpost.com