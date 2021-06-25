“Building on our work with Rolex to amplify the extraordinary individuals and organizations finding solutions to protect the environment, it was a natural next step to bring these efforts to life in an immersive audio experience,” said Scott Weisenthal, Head of The Washington Post Creative Group. “Through this podcast series, we will dive deeper into the work of the Rolex Laureates who are climate pioneers, exploring their backgrounds, motivations, project focus and future ambitions.”
Through in-depth interviews, thoughtful narration and audio recordings taken from the field, listeners will be able to better understand the thought processes of some of the most innovative entrepreneurs and scientists working to make the planet perpetual.
Each month, Honnold will interview environmental explorers around the globe from the U.S., Argentina, U.K. and Peru on climate solutions and the ongoing endeavors to help keep the planet everlasting. Honnold will showcase the skills, projects and tactics these conservationists strive to execute in hopes of making the world a better place.
In the first episode, marine biologist Sylvia Earle, the first woman to walk on the ocean floor in 1979, joins Honnold to discuss the issues that have the biggest impact on ocean life. She will also highlight “Mission Blue,” Earle’s organization designed to inspire climate solutions and protect the ocean.
The series can be found here and on any preferred podcast service.