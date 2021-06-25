Over the course of a three-year commitment, The Post’s Helping Hand again will work with three selected organizations to share and promote high-impact stories about the people supported by their programs. The first set of these stories will begin running in late November as the 2021-2022 fundraising campaign kicks off and will appear in Local Columnist John Kelly’s column.
Nonprofits interested in becoming a beneficiary can submit Letters of Inquiry (LOI) beginning today through July 23, 2021. More information on requirements for the LOI and the application are available here.
For more details, please visit www.posthelpinghand.com