Tobi is a member of The Post’s investigative practicum team led by John Sullivan, helping to cover first-time voters in the 2020 presidential election, leading to her first Post byline. She also contributed to several stories about pre- and post-election litigation, including judicial ruling patterns and the rejection of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. She helped build a database to track the hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol.
Tobi has written for American’s graduate student publication, thewash.org, and she recently wrote a story for Teen Vogue as a part of its Racial Reckoning series about violence against Black women.
Tobi is from New Jersey and is a graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in biology. A former AmeriCorps volunteer, she enjoys running, reading, cooking and visiting D.C. flower shops.
Please welcome Tobi, she (officially) starts today.