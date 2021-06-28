Announcement from National News Editor Steven Ginsberg, Assignment Editor Rachel Van Dongen, Deputy Editor Paige Winfield Cunningham and Deputy Editor Brianna Tucker:

We’re delighted to announce that Tobi Raji will join the 202 newsletter team as a researcher for Power Up.

Tobi has already made an impact at The Post, coming aboard in February to support Power Up as a contractor while still being a full-time student in American University’s graduate program in journalism and public affairs. She has skillfully balanced her time with Power Up’s demanding hours, helping craft newsletters on topics as diverse as the recent controversial U.S. arms sale to Israel and the congressional fight over a Jan. 6 commission.

Tobi is a member of The Post’s investigative practicum team led by John Sullivan, helping to cover first-time voters in the 2020 presidential election, leading to her first Post byline. She also contributed to several stories about pre- and post-election litigation, including judicial ruling patterns and the rejection of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. She helped build a database to track the hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol.

Tobi has written for American’s graduate student publication, thewash.org, and she recently wrote a story for Teen Vogue as a part of its Racial Reckoning series about violence against Black women.

Tobi is from New Jersey and is a graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in biology. A former AmeriCorps volunteer, she enjoys running, reading, cooking and visiting D.C. flower shops.

Please welcome Tobi, she (officially) starts today.