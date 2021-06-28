We are excited to announce The Washington Post and Chris Davenport have won a Daytime Emmy Award for Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space. The program, produced by The Washington Post and Storied Media Group for Discovery and Science Channels, won for Outstanding Daytime Special Event at a ceremony Friday night. Last summer’s Space Launch Live chronicled the return to crewed missions from the United States in nearly a decade after the last Space Shuttle launch. Chris Davenport was on the award-winning team as a consulting producer and co-host. It was the #1 rated non-prime program in the history of Discovery Channel and the top program ever for Science Channel. Please join us in congratulating Chris and video department contributors Whitney Leaming, David Bruns and Kyle Barss for The Post’s first-ever Daytime Emmy Award.