Jonathan’s reporting also exposed problems plaguing the firm that had long held the contract to provide security for three dozen of Norfolk’s municipal properties, which resulted in the city switching companies after he reported that one of its guards left a loaded gun on a bathroom floor in city hall.
In 2018, Jonathan was a Livingston Awards for Young Journalists finalist for his work on “A Murderous Year,” a three-part series about a gang war that helped make 2016 Norfolk’s deadliest year in a decade. The stories led the city to make changes to its policing strategy.
Before reporting for The Pilot, Jonathan worked at the Lincoln Journal Star in Nebraska and the Davis Enterprise in his home state of California. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in English literature. He looks forward to moving to Washington soon with his dog, Nola.
Please welcome Jonathan to The Post. He starts July 6.