“The Washington Post is committed to being an active and supportive resource in young journalists’ careers, and this was a natural next step in continuing a decades-long mission,” said Carla Broyles, Senior Editor at The Washington Post. “Through this program, students will have the opportunity to engage in consequential news coverage and contribute valuable insights on reaching younger readers.”
Howard University seniors Donovan Thomas and Hadiya Presswood will report and edit on the Metro and Multiplatform Editing staffs, respectively. Thomas is the editor in chief of The Hilltop, Howard’s student newspaper. Last summer, he covered a number of important topics including the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests as an intern for The Charlotte Observer and The Washington Informer. Presswood, who will serve as an editor on the Multiplatform editing team, has written feature stories for The Charlotte Post and as a digital editorial intern at the Food Network.
“This is a fabulous opportunity for Donovan Thomas and Hadiya Presswood, both exceptional students. They have an opportunity to practice journalism in one of the most respected and innovative newsrooms in the country. The immersive experience, the training and mentoring by award-winning journalists in the internship program will give them a great platform from which to launch their careers. I can’t wait to see their work in The Washington Post,” said Ingrid Sturgis, chair, Department of Media, Journalism and Film, Howard University.
University of Maryland rising senior Sahana Jayaraman will join the Data team and graduate student Vanessa Sanchez will work on the Metro staff. Jayaraman is the deputy managing editor for The Diamondback where she’s written features and news stories. Sanchez has previously covered immigrant communities as a freelancer for various news organizations including The Baltimore Brew, El Tiempo Latino and La Voz Unida. Both students are working for the UMD Howard Center for Investigative Journalism this summer.
"We are incredibly proud of Sahana and Vanessa, two talented young journalists who have already demonstrated an interest in accountability reporting while working for our Howard Center for Investigative Journalism," said Rafael Lorente, Merrill College's associate dean for academic affairs. "The Washington Post's deep commitment to quality journalism and young journalists makes this partnership a perfect fit for Merrill College."
Building on the success of The Post’s Summer Internship Program, the Fall interns will also work for 10 weeks with award-winning journalists across the newsroom in a rigorous, 24-hour news environment, which will incorporate mentoring and training.