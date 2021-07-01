The Post has reimagined the reader experience across platforms, redesigning its desktop and mobile homepages, article pages, newsletters and apps to create a faster, more relevant and convenient news package. The initiative brought together the product, design, marketing, and news teams with the goal of creating deeper relationships with Post readers and demonstrating the value of the product, with an eye towards building habits, getting them to subscribe and retaining them in the long term.
Said the WAN-IFRA Worldwide judges: “Impressed by tech – design clearly created towards much more engagement and helping users to prioritise. In regards to value for users, WP is already on a very high level in regards to the breadth of content and quality.”
Earlier in 2021, The Washington Post was honored for Best News Website or Mobile Service in the WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media Awards for the fifth consecutive year.
Said the WAN-IFRA North American judges: “The Post demonstrated the ethos of the refresh, resulting in all sorts of improvements to a user - an almost perfect walkthrough logic, processes and objectives. This approach should be used as an example of a user-centric change project that many other publishers can learn a lot from."