“We are incredibly honored to have Zeus included on this list and we know that it reflects both the success we’ve helped enable for our customers as well as our role as a true partner in helping them achieve their business goals,” said Joy Robins, CRO of The Washington Post. “The future for Zeus is bright as we look ahead at launching our buy-side Zeus Prime network which will add ever greater value to the industry, connecting brands with premium, highly performant inventory across trusted publishers at scale.”
AdExchanger’s Programmatic Power Players were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the world and evaluated by editors based on the strength and breadth of each business’s offerings, documented case studies and client references. See the full list.