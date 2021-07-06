Announcement from National Editor Steven Ginsberg, Deputy National Editor Lori Montgomery and National Security Editor Peter Finn:

We are delighted to announce that Debbi Wilgoren will become an editor on the National Security team, where she will lead our expanding justice coverage.

Debbi has spent her entire career at The Post, starting a few months out of Dartmouth College, when she landed a two-month gig assisting then-columnist Bob Levey. Next came several months as a news aide in Financial, which led to a two-year stint as a night police reporter at the height of the District's murder epidemic. Over the next 14 years, Debbi wrote memorable stories about crime, gentrification and public education in the District, in addition to covering the Northern Virginia suburbs, religious issues and federal courts. In 2006, she helped push The Post into the digital age by taking on an early morning, breaking-news role. She was also part of the short-lived experiment known as Washington Post Radio.

Since 2014, Debbi has been an assignment editor on Local, leading a group of government and politics reporters who have delivered a steady stream of ambitious enterprise and accountability stories. She shepherded stories that exposed the lack of oversight and preparedness at Maryland nursing homes; revealed the truth about the faulty coronavirus tests Gov. Larry Hogan purchased from South Korea; proved that the Trump administration flew ICE detainees to a facility in Virginia amid a covid outbreak so squads of riot police could hitch a ride to protests in Washington, D.C.; and chronicled the vast disparities in who got sick and who got vaccinated during the pandemic. As police accountability became a central focus for local governments, Debbi also edited coverage that explained the historic changes in policing underway in Maryland and uncovered the troubling disciplinary record of a Prince George's police officer who shot a handcuffed suspect in the front seat of a police cruiser.

Outside work, Debbi likes hiking and traveling and spending time with her husband, Rick Silber; their two children, Carol and Isaac; and their cherished Labrador retriever. Debbi was extremely excited to get back on a plane recently to attend Carol's college graduation and grateful that Isaac, a rising college senior, was able to leave an internship in New York to join the family -- including Debbi's parents and sisters -- for the occasion.

Please join us in welcoming her to National, she started today.