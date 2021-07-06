Since 2014, Debbi has been an assignment editor on Local, leading a group of government and politics reporters who have delivered a steady stream of ambitious enterprise and accountability stories. She shepherded stories that exposed the lack of oversight and preparedness at Maryland nursing homes; revealed the truth about the faulty coronavirus tests Gov. Larry Hogan purchased from South Korea; proved that the Trump administration flew ICE detainees to a facility in Virginia amid a covid outbreak so squads of riot police could hitch a ride to protests in Washington, D.C.; and chronicled the vast disparities in who got sick and who got vaccinated during the pandemic. As police accountability became a central focus for local governments, Debbi also edited coverage that explained the historic changes in policing underway in Maryland and uncovered the troubling disciplinary record of a Prince George's police officer who shot a handcuffed suspect in the front seat of a police cruiser.
Outside work, Debbi likes hiking and traveling and spending time with her husband, Rick Silber; their two children, Carol and Isaac; and their cherished Labrador retriever. Debbi was extremely excited to get back on a plane recently to attend Carol's college graduation and grateful that Isaac, a rising college senior, was able to leave an internship in New York to join the family -- including Debbi's parents and sisters -- for the occasion.
Please join us in welcoming her to National, she started today.