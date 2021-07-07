Cristiano comes to us from Politico, where he covered tech policy and politics with a focus on the congressional debates around antitrust, data privacy, content moderation and emerging technologies. He is the former author of Morning Tech, Politico’s tech policy newsletter, and has served as a contributor for other tip sheets, including Morning Media and California Playbook.
Before covering tech, Cristiano served as a breaking news reporter and senior web producer for Politico, covering daily political news, managing social media and preparing stories for the web. His past stops include freelancing for Al Jazeera English and interning for NPR-affiliate WHYY. The son of two scientific writers and a native of Rio de Janeiro, Cristiano grew up in New York, Florida and Georgia and earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in political science at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
Cristiano is an avid board-gamer, a die-hard fan of the Miami Heat basketball team and a longtime trombone player. He looks forward to traveling the world with his fiancée in post-pandemic life, but he’ll miss his at-home colleagues, Fantasia the cat and Apollo the dog.
Please join us in welcoming Cristiano to The Post. He starts July 26.