In his role as senior tech policy reporter, Tony kept The Post ahead on a range of tech developments, breaking numerous exclusives on the Federal Trade Commission’s probe of Facebook’s failure to protect its users’ information from Cambridge Analytica; state and government antitrust inquiries into Facebook and Google; and the secretive use of robo-texts in the most recent presidential campaign. He also wrote about how robocalls have become a plague for many U.S. hospitals.
As the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy in 2020, Tony pivoted to assist in economic coverage, writing about the pandemic’s startling regional impact in a series of vivid -- and occasionally chilling -- dispatches. Even while helping shape economic coverage, he continued to assist in covering tech policy, helping us beat the competition on news in January about when Twitter banned President Donald Trump.
Since earlier this year, Tony has been a key player in The Post’s coverage of Capitol Hill, chronicling the passage of the stimulus bill and twists in infrastructure negotiations.
Please join us in congratulating Tony, who starts in his new role immediately.