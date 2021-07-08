Over the course of 13 years in Photo, Wendy has helped obtain thousands of images from reporters around the world and trained reporters to make better photos -- some of which appeared in A1 and top table photo displays. In photographing staff members for author page photos and conducting new employee photo training, Wendy has interacted with almost everyone in the newsroom.
Wendy has lent her support to many visually driven projects, including mass-shooting victim pages, the police shooting database and Faces of the Fallen. Using her love of science and photo technology, Wendy wrote a guide to photographing the solar eclipse using a smartphone. She, along with other staff photo editors, designers and Senior Editor for Visual Enterprise Ann Gerhart, devised and produced a visually driven, digital-first examination of What Unites Us? as Americans.
She is an unwavering supporter of senior dogs — especially her own duo, Jelly and Devil Meatball.
Please join us in congratulating Wendy on this well-deserved promotion.