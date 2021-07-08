Announcement from Director of Photography MaryAnne Golon, Deputy Director of Photography Robert Miller and Deputy Director of Photography Dudley Brooks:

We are delighted to announce the promotion of Wendy Galietta to Senior Photo Technologist and Operations Editor.

In this role, Wendy will continue to lead all major technology initiatives within Photo. She has already improved live photography and editing workflows while serving as the photo department's liaison to our engineering and product teams. Wendy will make further advances in facilitating the creation of new publishing tools.

Over the course of 13 years in Photo, Wendy has helped obtain thousands of images from reporters around the world and trained reporters to make better photos -- some of which appeared in A1 and top table photo displays. In photographing staff members for author page photos and conducting new employee photo training, Wendy has interacted with almost everyone in the newsroom.

Wendy has lent her support to many visually driven projects, including mass-shooting victim pages, the police shooting database and Faces of the Fallen. Using her love of science and photo technology, Wendy wrote a guide to photographing the solar eclipse using a smartphone. She, along with other staff photo editors, designers and Senior Editor for Visual Enterprise Ann Gerhart, devised and produced a visually driven, digital-first examination of What Unites Us? as Americans.

She is an unwavering supporter of senior dogs — especially her own duo, Jelly and Devil Meatball.

Please join us in congratulating Wendy on this well-deserved promotion.