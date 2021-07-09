For the last two and a half years, Colby has anchored, reported and contributed to some of the biggest stories of the moment as a member of the Politics breaking news team. She wrote about how then-President Trump’s judicial appointments would leave his mark on the federal bench for a generation, helmed the live updates file when the 2020 presidential race was officially called for Joe Biden, and reported on the maskless Republicans inside the safe room where lawmakers were taken on Jan. 6. Colby came to The Post in 2014 to work alongside Al Kamen on his storied column, In the Loop. She also anchored the Inspired Life blog, where she wrote viral stories on human resilience, including one on forgiveness on the 10-year anniversary of an Amish schoolhouse shooting that she covered in her first newspaper job, and co-wrote with Katie Zezima a deep dive on Congress’s failure to act on the opioid crisis.