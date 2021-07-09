Announcement from Weather Editor Jason Samenow, Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton and Local Editor Mike Semel:

We’re thrilled to announce that Kasha Patel is joining The Post as the Capital Weather Gang’s deputy weather editor.

Kasha comes to The Post from NASA, where she was a digital storyteller for its Earth Observatory program, producing news stories, videos and features about natural disasters and climate change that drew from satellite data and scientific studies. Her story about how satellites observed a decrease in pollution over China during its covid-19 lockdown was the most-read in the program’s history. She managed the social media accounts for @NASAEarth, tripling its Instagram audience in three years; the account now reaches more than 1.4 million followers.

A graduate of Wake Forest University, Kasha has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in science journalism from Boston University.

Kasha is a true multimedia force. In her spare time, she is a stand-up comedian, producing science-themed comedy shows that aim to make science more approachable. She’s also been a debater for American Public Media’s “Smash Boom Best” kids podcast and previously hosted a podcast for Undark, an online science magazine.

Please welcome Kasha when she joins us July 19.