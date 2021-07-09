A graduate of Wake Forest University, Kasha has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in science journalism from Boston University.
Kasha is a true multimedia force. In her spare time, she is a stand-up comedian, producing science-themed comedy shows that aim to make science more approachable. She’s also been a debater for American Public Media’s “Smash Boom Best” kids podcast and previously hosted a podcast for Undark, an online science magazine.
Please welcome Kasha when she joins us July 19.