Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel and Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton:

We are pleased to announce that Alisa Tang is joining Metro as our breaking news editor.

Alisa comes to us from the Hub, where she is weekend homepage editor. She has shown tremendous news judgment and a deep understanding of how The Post operates when working with reporters and editors across the newsroom, often flagging breaking news opportunities and coverage gaps and putting in motion reporting that has allowed us to beat the competition.

Before joining The Post, Alisa had a distinguished 15-year run as a correspondent and editor in Asia for the Associated Press and Reuters, where she covered the 2004 tsunami and the 2006 Thai coup, among other memorable news events. She specialized in stories about climate change, slavery and trafficking.

In Metro, Alisa will oversee a staff of reporters who focus on breaking news, general assignment stories, and activism and protests around the region. She also will curate Metro’s two main newsletters, coordinate with Metro editors and the Hub on sending alerts, and edit our live update files during major news events.

Alisa is an avid hiker and camper. She can be seen traipsing around Prince William Forest and Burnt Mills Park with her husband, tintype artist Landry Dunand, and her 8-year-old daughter, Luciole. She also loves libraries and was a story-time reader for kids in Bangkok.

Please help us welcome Alisa when she starts on Metro on July 18.