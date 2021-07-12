For the past six months, Isaac has been deployed to the Health team, where he documented the domestic rollout of coronavirus vaccines; broke news about the national vaccine mobilization under former President Donald Trump and President Biden; and examined the legal, political and financial forces shaping the nation's vaccination rate, as well as resistance to immunization. Isaac was a two-time intern, reporting in Washington for National in 2016 and in Germany for Foreign the following year. In 2018, while working on his doctorate in Europe, he wrote for Morning Mix.
Isaac was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Chicago and the District. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University, where he was editor in chief of the Yale Daily News, and a master’s degree and PhD from the University of Oxford. He is completing a book about the history of migration in Europe’s open zone of free movement, which will be published by Oxford University Press in 2022.
Please join us in congratulating him.