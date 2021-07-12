Andrew Jeong
Andrew comes to us from the Wall Street Journal where he was a Seoul-based correspondent, focusing on North Korea. He has deep experience in writing about Asian security, including North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, missiles, cyberhackers and escapees. He has also written about South Korea’s economy, Korean-Japanese relations and the region’s ties with Iran. He had worked previously as a reporter for the Korea Herald and the Acuris group, focusing on regulatory affairs.
Andrew grew up in South Korea but spent part of his childhood in the D.C. suburbs as a superfan of the Washington football team. He did his military service as a medic in the South Korean army, assigned to a U.S. Army garrison. He is a graduate of Cornell University, with a double-major in history and economics. In addition to English, he speaks fluent Korean and has intermediate skill in classical Chinese.
In moving to The Post, Andrew will have an easy relocation; his current office is in the same flexible workspace as the Seoul hub’s location. He starts work Aug. 2.
Rachel Pannett
Rachel joined The Post earlier this year after more than a decade with the Wall Street Journal, where she was deputy bureau chief for Australia and New Zealand. She has been based in Sydney, acting as our correspondent in the region on an interim basis until Mike Miller could take the reins as bureau chief. She has written with verve and voice about a vast range of subjects, including Australia’s mouse problem, a climate visionary and a pandemic silver lining (a New Zealand no longer overrun by tourists). She has also demonstrated her speed and range, covering global stories (including a worldwide criminal roundup) as they unfolded overnight in the United States.
Rachel started as a journalist in her native New Zealand and has reported from around the world, covering wildfires and terrorist attacks, elections and political upheavals, and tracing the journeys of Myanmar Rohingya refugees and Afghan migrants seeking a better life abroad. She is a graduate of Massey University, with a B.A. in social anthropology and journalism.
Rachel lives in Sydney with her husband and two school-age boys, and she will remain in Australia while working as a member of the Seoul-based team. She began her new duties on July 8.
Bryan Pietsch
Bryan is a versatile and energetic journalist who has spent the last year covering breaking news for The New York Times as a member of the 2020-2021 fellowship class. With The Times’s newsroom closed for the pandemic, Bryan was based in Denver as a general assignment reporter for The Times’s Express Desk and covered all manner of stories from the virus to human compost to the grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colo. Bryan previously reported for Business Insider in New York and Reuters in Washington.
Bryan’s move to Seoul will mark a kind of homecoming. He was born in South Korea but left the country as a baby; he was adopted by American parents and grew up in Minnesota. He speaks Spanish, is learning some Korean and has told us that he looks forward to getting to know his native country and finding opportunities for outdoor adventure.
Bryan starts work in the Seoul hub July 12.