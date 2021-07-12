Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Eva Rodriguez and Seoul Hub Editor Kendra Nichols:

We’re pleased to announce that Andrew Jeong will join The Post as a breaking-news reporter for our hub in Seoul, joining a team that will play a key role in our global expansion.

Andrew comes to us from the Wall Street Journal where he was a Seoul-based correspondent, focusing on North Korea. He has deep experience in writing about Asian security, including North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, missiles, cyberhackers and escapees. He has also written about South Korea’s economy, Korean-Japanese relations and the region’s ties with Iran. He had worked previously as a reporter for the Korea Herald and the Acuris group, focusing on regulatory affairs.

In joining the new hub, Andrew will become part of The Post’s global newsroom where responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs will be responsible for news wherever it breaks during overnight hours in the United States and around the world.

Andrew grew up in South Korea but spent part of his childhood in the D.C. suburbs as a superfan of the Washington football team. He did his military service as a medic in the South Korean army, assigned to a U.S. Army garrison. He is a graduate of Cornell University, with a double-major in history and economics. In addition to English, he speaks fluent Korean and has intermediate skill in classical Chinese.

In moving to The Post, Andrew will have an easy relocation; his current office is in the same flexible workspace as the Seoul hub’s location. He starts work Aug. 2; please welcome him to The Post.