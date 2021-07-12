In joining the new hub, Rachel will become part of The Post’s global newsroom, where responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs will be responsible for news wherever it breaks during overnight hours in the United States.
Rachel started as a journalist in her native New Zealand and has reported from around the world, covering wildfires and terrorist attacks, elections and political upheavals, and tracing the journeys of Myanmar Rohingya refugees and Afghan migrants seeking a better life abroad. She is a graduate of Massey University, with a B.A. in social anthropology and journalism.
Rachel lives in Sydney with her husband and two school-age boys, and she will remain in Australia while working as a member of the Seoul-based team. She began her new duties on July 8. Please welcome her to The Post.