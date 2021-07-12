Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Eva Rodriguez and Seoul Hub Editor Kendra Nichols:

We’re pleased to announce that Rachel Pannett will become a breaking-news reporter for our hub in Seoul, joining a team that will play a key role in our global expansion.

Rachel joined The Post earlier this year after more than a decade with the Wall Street Journal, where she was deputy bureau chief for Australia and New Zealand. She has been based in Sydney, acting as our correspondent in the region on an interim basis until Mike Miller could take the reins as bureau chief. She has written with verve and voice about a vast range of subjects, including Australia’s mouse problem, a climate visionary and a pandemic silver lining (a New Zealand no longer overrun by tourists). She has also demonstrated her speed and range, covering global stories (including a worldwide criminal roundup) as they unfolded overnight in the United States.

In joining the new hub, Rachel will become part of The Post’s global newsroom, where responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs will be responsible for news wherever it breaks during overnight hours in the United States.

Rachel started as a journalist in her native New Zealand and has reported from around the world, covering wildfires and terrorist attacks, elections and political upheavals, and tracing the journeys of Myanmar Rohingya refugees and Afghan migrants seeking a better life abroad. She is a graduate of Massey University, with a B.A. in social anthropology and journalism.

Rachel lives in Sydney with her husband and two school-age boys, and she will remain in Australia while working as a member of the Seoul-based team. She began her new duties on July 8. Please welcome her to The Post.