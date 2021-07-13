Jessica has a strong record of producing the types of must-read narratives that are central to Morning Mix’s mission. Her story on infant deaths caused by co-sleeping won a 2019 Clarion Award. In 2014, she was a Livingston Awards for Young Journalists finalist for “Little Man and the Pursuit of Happiness,” a series about 12-year-old Ethan Arbelo’s mission to complete his bucket list before dying of brain cancer.
Jessica has helped shape daily stories and long-term projects with New Times staff writers, fellows, interns and freelancers. Before moving to Miami, she worked as a night police reporter at the Naples Daily News on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
After graduating from the University of Florida, where she studied journalism, Jessica worked at the Beaumont Enterprise in Texas and the Franklin Press in North Carolina. She will continue lives in Miami while editing for Morning Mix.
Please join us in welcoming Jessica to The Post. She started on Monday.