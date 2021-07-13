Bryan is a versatile and energetic journalist who has spent the last year covering breaking news for The New York Times as a member of the 2020-2021 fellowship class. With The Times’s newsroom closed for the pandemic, Bryan was based in Denver as a general assignment reporter for The Times’s Express Desk and covered all manner of stories from the virus to human compost to the grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colo. Bryan previously reported for Business Insider in New York and Reuters in Washington.
In joining the new hub in Seoul, Bryan will become part of The Post’s global newsroom in which responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs will be responsible for news wherever it breaks during overnight hours in the United States.
Bryan’s move to Seoul will mark a kind of homecoming. He was born in South Korea but left the country as a baby; he was adopted by American parents and grew up in Minnesota. He speaks Spanish, is learning some Korean and has told us that he looks forward to getting to know his native country and finding opportunities for outdoor adventure.
Bryan starts work in the Seoul hub July 12; please welcome him to The Post.