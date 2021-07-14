Augmented reality and experimental video will bring three new Olympic sports – skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing – to life for readers.
An augmented reality and experimental video series will introduce readers to three new Olympic sports – skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing – and the three young American stars, Brooke Raboutou, Heimana Reynolds and Caroline Marks, who will be competing in Tokyo. Through a collaboration with Lede Lab, The Post’s experimental news team dedicated to exploring emerging technologies, new storytelling techniques and creative partnerships, the experience will highlight the following:
· Sport climbing: Users will see what it’s like to climb a fifteen-meter-tall (fifty-foot-tall) wall in about 10 seconds, the expected Olympic climbing speed, in their own space at scale. The experience is accessible on iOS and Android mobile devices. This experience marks the first time The Post has used motion capture in augmented reality technology, building upon past augmented reality still shots.
· Skateboarding and surfing: Using 36 GoPros, The Post captured bullet time video that allows users to freeze and take a 180-degree slow motion view around the surfer and skateboarder at the pinnacle of their signature moves. The experience will be available everywhere readers can access The Post.
The full experience will be available July 20.
In this mobile-first experience, the Olympics SMS Digest will serve as a smart, insightful utilitarian guide to follow the games.
Readers can receive a once-a-day text digest starting July 21 that will offer The Post’s original reporting on athletes, events and other developing storylines seven days a week at 7 p.m. ET until Aug. 8. Each Digest will include three articles covering topics such as the mood in Olympic Park, the biggest headline of the day and the stories readers need for background on marquee competitions, such as women’s gymnastics or swimming. Starting July 15, readers in the U.S. can sign up for the Digest by texting JOIN to 63706.
A dedicated Olympics newsletter will cover what to watch each night and feature highlights from previous games, delivered each afternoon (ET).
Anchored by Washington Post editor and columnist Dan Steinberg, The Post’s Olympics newsletter will be delivered each afternoon from July 22-Aug. 8. The newsletter will include a schedule and viewing guide for the coming night, highlight each day's biggest moments and showcase The Post's best graphics and on-the-ground reporting. Readers can subscribe here.
A country-by-country medal count will highlight each nation’s performance in an interactive and easily digestible format.
The interactive graphics guide will keep track of gold, silver and bronze medals won by each country, updated in real time. Users will be able to find information for every medal, including who won it and for which country and sport.
The Post will run a special section in the print edition on July 23 to commemorate the games, featuring coverage on athletes to watch, game schedules, games to watch and more.
“We are deeply invested in showcasing our journalism in new and compelling ways, and this year we are pushing the boundaries on what Olympics storytelling can look like,” said Matt Vita, sports editor for The Post. “From augmented reality to experimental video to interactive storytelling, readers will have multiple options to discover the latest news and experience the games as if they were in Tokyo with the athletes.”
For the latest updates, readers can follow The Post’s Les Carpenter, Chuck Culpepper, Emily Giambalvo, Ben Golliver, Simon Denyer, Adam Kilgore, Michelle Lee, Rick Maese, Dave Sheinin, Roman Stubbs, Barry Svrluga and Ava Wallace, or visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/tokyo-summer-games.