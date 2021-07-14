Readers can receive a once-a-day text digest starting July 21 that will offer The Post’s original reporting on athletes, events and other developing storylines seven days a week at 7 p.m. ET until Aug. 8. Each Digest will include three articles covering topics such as the mood in Olympic Park, the biggest headline of the day and the stories readers need for background on marquee competitions, such as women’s gymnastics or swimming. Starting July 15, readers in the U.S. can sign up for the Digest by texting JOIN to 63706.