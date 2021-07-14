“Buzbee, the newly minted executive editor of The Washington Post, says being “stubbornly persistent” has served her well throughout her storied career, which has included overseeing the Associated Press and covering the Iraq War. As the first woman to lead the Post’s newsroom, Buzbee admits that she thrives on a “good burst of adrenaline” and breaking big stories. “I think it is important that we make deep, solid, credible journalism attractive to as many people as we can. If we connect the dots between interests and current events, we can tell people stories that are directly relevant to their lives.””