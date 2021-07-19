“The Washington Post has made a distinct investment in live coverage of major news events, drawing in tens of millions of viewers to its programs featuring the latest developments alongside real-time analysis and commentary from our top journalists,” said Micah Gelman, director of editorial video at The Washington Post. “After the success of our Emmy award winning joint coverage of SpaceX’s first crewed mission last summer, we are thrilled to be partnering with Discovery and Science Channels once again to bring this historic launch to the eyes of Americans nationwide as the appetite for space tourism intensifies.”
"We are delighted to be joining forces with The Washington Post to once again cover the next major chapter in space advancement,” said Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science. “With no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site, this broadcast continues Discovery and Science Channel's mission to bring the world to our viewers."
Watch live at washingtonpost.com or on Discovery and Science Channels at 8:00am ET. The program will be rebroadcast in primetime on Discovery and Science Channels. That night at 10:00pm ET/PT, Discovery will air a one-hour special, ‘Jeff Bezos in Space: Blue Origin Takes Flight’, highlighting coverage of the morning’s event, along with interviews from after the launch, behind-the-scenes material and background stories of Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos. The special will also air the following evening on primetime at 8:00pm ET/PT on Science Channel.