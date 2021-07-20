Announcement from Director of Social and Operations Mark Smith and Senior Director of Audience and Engagement Ryan Kellett:

We are thrilled to announce that Jai-Leen James is joining The Post as an operations editor, embedded in Sports.

Jai-Leen comes to us from the USA Today Network, where she was a lead producer and digital strategist for more than 30 Atlantic region news sites. In this role, Jai-Leen guided these newsrooms in audience strategy that included search engine optimization and subscriber growth. Before this network-wide role, Jai-Leen worked for Gannett’s Asbury Park Press.

Jai-Leen is a strong digital strategist and will work quickly to make sure our sports journalism is reaching as many readers as possible, in close partnership with the section’s editors and reporters.

Before joining Gannett, Jai-Leen was an associate sports producer at Miami’s WSVN-TV.

Jai-Leen recently completed a master’s degree in digital marketing from West Virginia University and is a graduate of Towson University.

Jai-Leen enjoys stand-up comedy, lounging on the beach and FaceTiming her two nephews, Greyson and Sterling. She is also an avid Beyoncé fan.

Please join us in welcoming Jai-Leen. She starts July 26, just in time to jump into Olympics coverage.