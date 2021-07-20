Jai-Leen is a strong digital strategist and will work quickly to make sure our sports journalism is reaching as many readers as possible, in close partnership with the section’s editors and reporters.
Before joining Gannett, Jai-Leen was an associate sports producer at Miami’s WSVN-TV.
Jai-Leen recently completed a master’s degree in digital marketing from West Virginia University and is a graduate of Towson University.
Jai-Leen enjoys stand-up comedy, lounging on the beach and FaceTiming her two nephews, Greyson and Sterling. She is also an avid Beyoncé fan.
Please join us in welcoming Jai-Leen. She starts July 26, just in time to jump into Olympics coverage.