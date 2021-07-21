Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Eva Rodriguez and Americas Editor Matthew Brown:

We’re very happy to share the news that Mary Beth Sheridan has won a Maria Moors Cabot Prize, which is awarded each year by Columbia University for outstanding reporting on the Americas.

The prize recognizes career excellence in coverage of Latin America, a standard that Mary Beth surpassed long ago. The judges honored what they called Mary Beth’s “extraordinary dedication to coverage of the Americas” and her ability to “help explain the region in gripping narrative prose.’’ Among her most remarkable work in the past year has been her conception and execution of “Losing Control” coverage showing how violent criminal groups are transforming Mexico and eroding its authority.

Before joining The Post in 2001, Mary Beth had spent 11 years as a foreign correspondent, including tours in Bogotá for the Miami Herald and in Mexico City for the Los Angeles Times. She made the decision in 2018 to return to the region as a Mexico correspondent after nearly three years as deputy foreign editor.

Mary Beth is in good company; past winners include an all-star team of Latin America coverage, including Nick Miroff and Juan Forero of The Post. Mary Beth and others being honored this year will be celebrated at a Columbia University event on Oct. 12.