Before joining The Post in 2001, Mary Beth had spent 11 years as a foreign correspondent, including tours in Bogotá for the Miami Herald and in Mexico City for the Los Angeles Times. She made the decision in 2018 to return to the region as a Mexico correspondent after nearly three years as deputy foreign editor.
Mary Beth is in good company; past winners include an all-star team of Latin America coverage, including Nick Miroff and Juan Forero of The Post. Mary Beth and others being honored this year will be celebrated at a Columbia University event on Oct. 12.