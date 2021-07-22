These qualities will support her success in leading a department that is increasingly important to The Post’s ambitions. As the world becomes ever more digital, we are steadily expanding our capacity to cover technology, an industry that shapes politics, impinges on privacy and provides platforms for a vast array of human interactions. Our economic policy coverage already sets the standard, and Lori will be able to rely on her experience on the beat during the Obama administration to help propel it forward. We want to expand our corporate accountability work, so we can fulfill our mandate to scrutinize those who wield economic and regulatory power. Every aspect of the department’s coverage – from the business of food to the commercialization of space to the perils of personal finance – will benefit from Lori’s capacity to drive agenda-setting enterprise, promote scoopy reporting and tell stories in new ways.