Adela is a multi-talented journalist who is comfortable on nearly every continent. She began her journalism career at Al Jazeera in Doha before joining the Reuters news agency in London and later the Thomson Reuters Foundation, where she covered humanitarian and climate change news. She has spent the last year on NBC News’s digital team in London covering breaking world news for an American audience. Adela has worked closely with NBC’s foreign bureaus and correspondents as well as multimedia, social-news gathering and platform teams. For the last 14 months, she has written on a wide range of subjects, including obituaries of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the global protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, along with the U.S. election, Hong Kong protests, British royal family news and anything else that happens during U.S. overnight hours.
In joining the new hub in London, Adela will become part of what is becoming a global newsroom at The Post in which responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs will be responsible for news wherever it breaks during overnight hours in the United States.
Adela is a graduate of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, with a degree in law, and Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism. Before pivoting to journalism, she spent four years as an international corporate litigator for a top 20 U.K. law firm based in London, Dubai and Tripoli. She has traveled to more than 70 countries, including time as a freelancer in Libya, Sudan, and the United States; she has also reported from Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Jordan, and much of Europe. Adela grew up in Manchester and London but also spent long stints in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, where her father was born; in addition to her English, she is proficient in working-level Arabic.
Adela will start work in London in July.