For the past four years, Ann has tracked the separation-of-powers battles between Congress and the Trump administration and contributed to coverage of President Donald Trump's impeachment trials and the confirmation of two Supreme Court justices: Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
She joined The Post in 2005 to cover politics for the Local desk, where her focus expanded to include guns and mental health, the debate over mandatory minimum prison sentences and gun violence. While covering the federal court in D.C., she introduced readers to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer. She also broke an important story about the Obama Justice Department’s leak investigation that targeted a Fox News reporter as a possible criminal co-conspirator.
Ann began her career as an editorial assistant at Congressional Quarterly. She returned to Washington after stops at the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire, where she trailed John McCain before there was a Straight Talk Express, and at the San Jose Mercury News, where she covered California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2015, she was Nieman Fellow at Harvard, where she studied law and poetry.
Ann grew up in a newspaper family outside Philadelphia and covered sports for the Cornell Daily Sun. During the pandemic, she took up ice hockey in an attempt, with limited success, to keep up with her husband, Jake, and their three kids.