“Since its launch, ‘Power Up’ has been the go-to early morning resource for the nation’s most influential leaders, thinkers and power players. It delivers readers an expertly-curated digest, featuring exclusive Post reporting, robust analysis and real-time insight into the stories driving the conversation in Washington,” said Rachel Van Dongen, editor of The Washington Post’s PowerPost. “Theo’s deep expertise on West Wing dynamics and the inner workings of K Street paired with Jacqueline’s authoritative insight into the halls of Congress will continue to make ‘Power Up’ a must-read.”
Meyer joins The Post from Politico where he co-authored West Wing Playbook, which grew out of a temporary newsletter aimed at covering the Biden administration’s first 100 days. He helped produce more than 130 editions that included reports guiding readers through “Bidenese” and Ron Klain’s previous work with a now-Republican Senate candidate. Previously, he wrote the tip sheet Politico Influence, reporting on lobbyists’ frantic efforts to shape coronavirus relief bills and how allies of President Trump profited from their connections to the president.
Prior to joining Politico, Meyer spent two years as a reporting fellow at ProPublica, where he was a lead reporter on a series that looked into the federal government’s troubled flood insurance program, which won the Deadline Club Award for Local Reporting. He began his career as a summer intern at the now-defunct Dalles Chronicle in Oregon.
Meyer is a graduate of McGill University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history, and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.
Meyer's first day at The Post is August 23.