Ribero joins The Washington Post from Paramount+, where he is currently Vice President of Global Marketing. Previously, he was General Manager of Brand and Media at Sling TV, a live TV streaming service from Dish Network, where he helped grow the subscriber base to its peak of approximately 2.5 million subscribers. Prior to Sling, Ribero worked at Visa, focusing on key sponsorship properties including the NFL and supporting Visa’s push into the digital world with Visa Checkout. Earlier in his career, he was a technology investment banker, advising emerging technology companies on key growth initiatives.
“The Washington Post is a world-class brand with an important mission, and I’m fortunate to join an organization that takes pride in being of service to its readers,” Ribero said. “I can’t think of a more exciting place to be right now—there are limitless possibilities for growth both here and abroad.”
Ribero is an advisor to Brand Innovators Labs and Reach, a next-generation customer data and loyalty platform, a member of the Latino Professionals for America and an Adweek Executive Mentee. He graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in Engineering modified by Economics and an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University.