Jenny has been an editor at The Post for more than six years, most recently with the Talent Network. As the Talent Network’s deputy, Jenny led high-impact projects on ICU nurses during the height of the pandemic and a look at women who changed the direction of their lives after 50. She also edited stories across the newsroom, including recent pieces on Arizonans dying in substandard mobile homes during heat waves, the ideological battle behind the renovation of the Alamo and the diary of Betsy Ross’s husband turning up in a garage.
Jenny spent the first five years of her Post career as an editor in Outlook, where she commissioned and edited pieces on and off the news on a wide array of topics – including a memorable, in-depth look at the lives of prisoners who had their sentences commuted by President Barack Obama and an essay on plus-size fashion by Tim Gunn. Before coming to The Post, she was assistant managing editor at Washington City Paper, a gossip columnist at the Washington Examiner and a local reporter at TBD.com.
Jenny holds a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri and a bachelor’s in studio art from Rhodes College. A Toledo native, she lives in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood with her husband, HuffPost labor reporter Dave Jamieson, and their toddlers, Walter and Wesley. When not on the playground, she likes to paint and eat wings.
She starts Sept. 7. Please join us in congratulating Jenny on her new role.