Washington Post technology reporter Jay Greene and graphics reporter Chris Alcantara have won the July Sidney award for their reporting on the rate of injuries at Amazon warehouses. Through a Washington Post analysis of Occupational Safety and Health Administration data, they found that Amazon’s serious injury rates are nearly double those at warehouses run by other companies.

Read the full story: https://wapo.st/3l30aIg

The Sidney is a monthly award administered by the Sidney Hillman Foundation that recognizes outstanding investigative journalism. More from the full announcement:

Jay Greene and Chris Alcantara of the Washington Post win the July Sidney Award for exposing high rates of serious injury at Amazon warehouses by conducting an original analysis of newly released government data. The Post’s analysis of data from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) reveals that workers at Amazon warehouses are more likely to be seriously injured on the job than workers at other retail warehouses.

“This analysis shows the toll that Amazon’s relentless pace of work is taking on its warehouse workers,” said Sidney judge Lindsay Beyerstein. “These numbers reveal the hidden cost of Amazon’s logistical miracle, written on the bodies of its workers.”