The Washington Post is an organization that values and is committed to building a stronger culture of diversity and equity, where current and future Washington Post employees can thrive in an inclusive and respectful environment.

To further advance our commitment to these fundamental values and ensure transparency, we are releasing our second public demographics report and will continue to do so on an annual basis. The data in this report is current as of June 30, 2021.

This report provides both snapshots and trended data views of the gender and racial composition of our workforce over a five-year period. In addition to organization-wide data, breakouts for News & Editorial and Business are included.

2021 Snapshot

Organization-wide

News and editorial

Business

Trended data

Organization-wide

News and editorial

Business

Notes

  • Percentages may not total up to 100% due to rounding.
  • All data based on self-reported employee identification using E.E.O. race and ethnicity classifications.