Nathan will provide additional focus to an industry that touches some 2.7 billion people worldwide and has grown during the covid-19 pandemic. His reporting will enhance Launcher’s coverage of how the world of gaming intersects with business, politics, sports and technology.
Before Kotaku, Nathan worked at gaming website Rock Paper Shotgun, where he covered PC gaming and, in an inspirational twist, taught American slang to a bunch of older British men.
Nathan grew up in Dallas and attended Austin College in Sherman, Tex., where he majored in English and media and minored in psychology.
In his free time, Nathan enjoys karaoke, MMA and the Japanese manga series “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.” Nathan, who will be based in New York, starts Aug. 2. Please join us in welcoming him to The Post.