Announcement from Sports Editor Matt Vita and Launcher Editor Mike Hume:

We are excited to announce that Nathan Grayson is joining The Washington Post to help expand our coverage of the video game and esports industry in our Launcher section.

Nathan comes to us from Kotaku, where he has worked since 2014 covering video game culture across a number of topics, including PC gaming, working conditions in the video game industry, Twitch and, importantly, why cats love gamer chairs.

Nathan will provide additional focus to an industry that touches some 2.7 billion people worldwide and has grown during the covid-19 pandemic. His reporting will enhance Launcher’s coverage of how the world of gaming intersects with business, politics, sports and technology.

Before Kotaku, Nathan worked at gaming website Rock Paper Shotgun, where he covered PC gaming and, in an inspirational twist, taught American slang to a bunch of older British men.

Nathan grew up in Dallas and attended Austin College in Sherman, Tex., where he majored in English and media and minored in psychology.

In his free time, Nathan enjoys karaoke, MMA and the Japanese manga series “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.” Nathan, who will be based in New York, starts Aug. 2. Please join us in welcoming him to The Post.