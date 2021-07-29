The Washington Post’s Storytelling Lab, an award-winning news team that focuses on integrating emerging technologies to develop innovative storytelling, today released an illustrative look at how prescribed fires work and the history of fire management practices in the U.S. Leveraging the AT&T network and a 5G-enabled mobile hotspot, the Storytelling Lab was able to create drone-powered orthophotography maps of prescribed fire burn units to allow readers to closely investigate the impact these fires have on a landscape.

“We wanted to inform our readers about prescribed fires and how they work as a forest management tool ahead of what is already shaping up to be a devastating wildfire season,” said Jenna Pirog, deputy editor of strategic initiatives at The Washington Post. “To accomplish this, we took a highly visual approach, using high resolution imagery to give readers a deeper understanding of the effects of extreme weather on our landscape.”

The Post mapped the effects of a prescribed burn in the Lolo National Forest near Missoula, MT with a drone. The drone footage serves as a guide to readers, with descriptions of how prescribed fires, also known as controlled burns, help manage wildfire-prone areas and why they are important to help better predict wildfires in the future. Readers can also visually compare the difference between a forest managed with fire and the devastating effects of a wildfire.

Explore the project here.