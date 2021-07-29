“We wanted to inform our readers about prescribed fires and how they work as a forest management tool ahead of what is already shaping up to be a devastating wildfire season,” said Jenna Pirog, deputy editor of strategic initiatives at The Washington Post. “To accomplish this, we took a highly visual approach, using high resolution imagery to give readers a deeper understanding of the effects of extreme weather on our landscape.”
The Post mapped the effects of a prescribed burn in the Lolo National Forest near Missoula, MT with a drone. The drone footage serves as a guide to readers, with descriptions of how prescribed fires, also known as controlled burns, help manage wildfire-prone areas and why they are important to help better predict wildfires in the future. Readers can also visually compare the difference between a forest managed with fire and the devastating effects of a wildfire.
Explore the project here.