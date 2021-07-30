Julie comes to us from the BBC in Seoul, where she has been a multimedia broadcast journalist since 2018. During the pandemic, Julie contributed to the BBC’s coronavirus live page and reported live on BBC TV and radio programs. She’s also covered the consequences of South Korea’s economic growth on the climate and gay rights issues in the military, and she has even forayed into pop culture — creating a photo essay and TV package about the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and the real people who live in Seoul’s basement apartments.
Julie also served as a Women’s Champion reporter in an initiative to expand and diversify coverage of gender issues across BBC platforms. In 2020, she reported on the stigma facing digital sex crime victims in South Korea and produced a feature on an all-women repair service created for customers who are uncomfortable inviting unknown men into their homes.
Julie was born in Seoul and raised in Portland before attending New York University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in media, culture and communication. She enjoys finding new hiking trails and has recently started fostering dogs.
Please join us in welcoming Julie to The Post. Her first day in the Seoul bureau is Aug. 16.