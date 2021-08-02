Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel and Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton:

We are thrilled to announce that Lisa Lednicer has joined Metro as our night editor.

Lisa came from the Multiplatform Desk, where she earned a reputation as an exacting editor who elevates every story she touches. She has been the multiplatform editor on scores of A1 and top-table stories, including the memorable project last year on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. She also was the lead multiplatform editor on Political Geography, a series about swing states.

Lisa also is an accomplished writer. She’s written Post obits on Tim Conway and Liz Smith and Post magazine stories about home-schooling and teaching race at colleges after the police shooting in Ferguson, Mo. She has written for Metro, National, Style and Food.

In a recent two-week stint as Metro night editor, Lisa proved to be aggressive in chasing news and collegial in diving in to help other assignment editors.

Lisa came to The Post seven years ago after almost 13 years as a reporter at The Oregonian and three years as the top editor at Willamette Lawyer magazine. Before that, Lisa was a reporter at the St. Paul Pioneer Press. While in St. Paul, she was dispatched to help a sister paper, the Grand Forks Herald, cover a string of natural disasters. For her trouble, Lisa was one of the leaders of the team that won the Herald the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Lisa is also an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland, a member of an award-winning women’s barbershop chorus and a certified Kansas City barbecue judge. She lives in Arlington with her husband, Drew DeSilver, the lead writer for the Pew Research Center’s FactTank blog, and their teenage daughter, Rachel, a competitive fencer. Please join us in welcoming her to Metro.