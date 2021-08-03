Grace most recently worked as a copy editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, where she also managed the paper’s Twitter and Facebook accounts and recorded audio segments for a daily podcast.
She moved to Seoul two years ago after getting her journalism degree from New York University and interning at CNN, CBS News and AM New York.
Grace is Korean American and grew up in Dallas. She credits her mother and being raised in a home where only Korean was spoken, for her ability to interview and report in Korean.
Grace is the social media director for the Asian American Journalists Association’s Seoul chapter. She enjoys food writing and has written in Food52 about her grandmother’s relationship to an army base stew. She says she is still looking for a place in Korea that smokes brisket as good as they do in Texas.
Please join us in welcoming Grace to The Post. She starts Aug. 9.