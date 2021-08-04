Annabelle is a versatile journalist who covers geopolitics for Quartz from London. She has reported from countries including Mongolia, Rwanda, and India while also helping to write Quartz’s Daily Brief newsletter. During her time at Quartz, she proved herself able to cover any topic, from the global implications of the opioid epidemic to Europe’s relationship with China. In 2020, she was named one of Forbes’s 30 Under 30 for media and marketing in Europe in recognition of her potential and work to date.
Annabelle previously covered early childhood health and education and was recognized by the Association of British Science Writers as Newcomer of the Year in 2020.
In Britain, Annabelle will join what is becoming a global newsroom, in which responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs are responsible for news wherever it breaks during overnight hours in the United States.
Annabelle is a graduate of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. Before joining Quartz, she was an editorial fellow at the Atlantic and an intern at Politico Magazine. She is French American and grew up between France and the United States. In addition to her native French and English, she speaks intermediate Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. In her free time, she enjoys playing board games and traveling.
Annabelle will start Aug. 31.