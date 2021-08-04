Erin has spent more than a decade as a foreign correspondent in the Middle East and Afghanistan, including extensive time in conflict zones. She joined The Post in 2014 as a correspondent in Cairo, reporting extensively from Egypt and Iraq. She moved to Istanbul in 2016, covering Turkey, Syria, and other regional hotspots with a primary focus on Iran. Among Erin’s most notable work was a 2018 story from Gaza about the gruesome toll on Palestinian protesters deliberately shot in the legs by Israeli soldiers and her eye-opening reporting with Dalton Bennett in March 2020 that used satellite photography of mass graves to illuminate the undisclosed extent of coronavirus deaths in Iran. Erin also was part of the Washington Post team that was a Pulitzer finalist for Public Service in 2019 for reporting on the role of the Saudi security services in the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Beginning early this year, as Foreign sought to build more round-the-clock breaking-news capacity, Erin signed on for a test run by launching our Live coronavirus coverage from Istanbul long before Washington was awake. In each of her many roles, Erin has demonstrated an ability to recognize and deliver what readers need to know, a talent that will be essential to her work in the evening editor role.
Erin grew up in Southern California and is a graduate of the American University of Paris, with a B.A. in international and comparative politics. Amid her globetrotting, Erin did spend six months as an editor at GlobalPost’s Boston headquarters before deciding that she preferred reporting from the front lines.
Erin has begun the process of relocating herself (and several rescue cats) from Istanbul to Washington. She will start Sept. 20; please join us in welcoming her to the newsroom (and back to the United States).