Additionally, Angela has extensive national field producing experience and has coordinated coverage of Capitol Hill for Scripps News’s local television stations around the country. Before her work at Scripps, Angela was an investigative producer for ABC News in New York, where she pitched and produced stories for “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” “20/20” and abcnews.com. She was part of the team at ABC that investigated the murder of an American Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa, which uncovered the organization’s systemic failures in protecting volunteers. That story led to the Peace Corps Volunteer Protection Act signed by President Barack Obama.
A decorated journalist, Angela has won several awards including multiple Emmys and Peabodys, a George Polk and the Robert F. Kennedy Grand Prize.
She is also an adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies, where she teaches a class on news reporting and writing. Angela earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown and a master’s degree in journalism from the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism.
In her free time, Angela can usually be found participating in outdoor adventures, volunteering and watching documentaries. She will start Aug. 23. Please join us in welcoming her to The Post.