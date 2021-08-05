“Throughout her career, Michelle has found new ways to make journalism resonate with audiences by highlighting the unique qualities of reporters and hosts,” said Kat Downs Mulder, managing editor of digital at The Washington Post. “We are excited for her continue this work, collaborating across the company, exploring opportunities and implementing strategies for us to connect with more people.”
In her most recent role as executive producer of the creative video team, Jaconi worked to develop personality-driven video series designed to attract new audiences to The Post, including “How to Be a Journalist” and “Secret Table.” Working with Dave Jorgenson, The Post launched on TikTok and since has grown to nearly a million followers, with more than 40 million likes. Jaconi also produced tentpole live video events including coverage of two impeachment trials, multiple debates and two election nights.
Before joining The Post in 2017, Michelle was at Independent Journal Review and spent six years at CNN where she served as executive producer on “State of the Union” and “Inside Politics” and was a founding executive producer of CNN Politics’s Cross Platform Programming Unit. Before CNN, Michelle was a programming executive and political analyst at NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Tim Russert.